The Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces (Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ) is a Patriarchal cathedral in honour of the Resurrection of Christ, "dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as the military feats of the Russian people in all wars", built in the Patriot Park in the Odintsovsky District, Moscow Oblast. The cathedral is built with donations and budget funds from Moscow and the Moscow Oblast. It was consecrated as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. An exhibition dedicated to the history of the formation of the Russian state and its armed forces will be located on-site.