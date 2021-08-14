Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brian Wangenheim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
crystal
mineral
rocks
minerals
museum specimen
specimen
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
HD Wood Wallpapers
hay
straw
plant
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Humanity
123 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
Truth to Table
145 photos
· Curated by Elise Folkerts
table
Food Images & Pictures
plant
people
1,035 photos
· Curated by vision webagency
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human