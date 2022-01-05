The sculptures that we saw in Monaco-Ville and Monte Carlo are only a small fraction of the entire street-park sculpture collection in Monaco, numbering more than 60 works. Sculptures are completely different in style and taste, their authors are from many countries of the world. And this is not an accident, it is one of the elements of the state cultural policy of the Principality of Monaco.This hand with a globe on its finger seemed more interesting to me. Unfortunately, I didn’t fix the plate with the name and the author. I also did not find any information on the Internet.