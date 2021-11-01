Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
victoria.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
dessert
cream
creme
Food Images & Pictures
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Architecture
168 photos
· Curated by Prakash Palaniappan
architecture
building
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light-Washed Tones
491 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cities
221 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture