Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
EtaAm Ba
@etaamba
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
HUAWEI, CLT-L29
Free to use under the Unsplash License
This photo was taken at Bang, Thailand.
Related tags
lotus
purplelotus
pool
natural
HD Green Wallpapers
biophilia
plant
Flower Images
blossom
lily
pond lily
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
SPECTACULAR SPECTACLES
455 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
People Images & Pictures
glass
sunglass
Merry
150 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images