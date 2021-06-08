Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Universal Eye
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Barren landscape with hills.
Related tags
Landscape Images & Pictures
surreal landscape
bad lands
rocky landscape
tumbleweed
desertification
Desert Images
barren
Nature Images
outdoors
ground
wilderness
Mountain Images & Pictures
soil
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
plant
countryside
land
road
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Desert_ground
34 photos
· Curated by Vidal Guerrero
ground
Desert Images
soil
knight landscape
34 photos
· Curated by Michael Cervantes
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature's Alchemy
12 photos
· Curated by Universal Eye
plant
outdoor
vegetation