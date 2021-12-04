Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Konstantin Mishchenko
@themishchenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wedding in winter
Beautiful Pictures & Images
interiors
clothing
apparel
Brown Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
robe
fashion
confetti
Paper Backgrounds
Wedding Backgrounds
gown
wedding gown
Light Backgrounds
bridegroom
Free images
Related collections
Stunning Scotland
34 photos · Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
yellow
125 photos · Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
Emotions
57 photos · Curated by Elina Gardashnik
emotion
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures