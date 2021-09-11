Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shivam Mistry
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
PHOTOGRAPHY©SHIVAM MISTRY
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
crowd
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
festival
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #46: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Retro Tech
46 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
NEON
256 photos · Curated by Esquimal
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign