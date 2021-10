Raigad (Marathi:रायगड) is a hill fort situated in Mahad, Raigad district of Maharashtra, India. The Raigad Fort, formerly known as Rairi, was built by Chandraraoji More, the King of Jawali, who was then seized by Shivaji who made it his capital in 1674 when he was crowned the King of a Maratha Kingdom which later developed into the Maratha Empire, eventually covering much of western and central India.