Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maddy Baker
@maddybakes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
tulip
People Images & Pictures
human
anemone
Backgrounds
Related collections
At Night
165 photos · Curated by Ashley Jurius
night
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
holidays
449 photos · Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Blue
88 photos · Curated by Celeen Hu
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor