Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergey Zigle
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Astaná, Казахстан
Published
on
September 4, 2021
NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
DT770 PRO Beyerdynamic headphones
Related tags
astaná
казахстан
studio
electronics
dj
headphones
record player
beyerdynamic
rock
music studio
sound
soundeffect
astana kazakhstan
monitoring
play
People Images & Pictures
human
HD PC Wallpapers
HD Computer Wallpapers
headset
Backgrounds
Related collections
Water
178 photos
· Curated by Toni Pou
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
outdoor
Stuck in Time
276 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
floating
float
the sea
2,205 photos
· Curated by S. Jordan
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
underwater