Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simon Spieske
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
15d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
waterdrops on a leaf
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
drops of water
moody
moody green
moody leaf
moody greenery
garden
weather
rain
cold
rainy day
drizzle
drizzling
drizzled
drops on leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
cold weather
plant
veins
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
CITY
61 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD City Wallpapers
building
street
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
NHS 73
29 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
nh
text
uk