Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
ashok acharya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rara Lake, Rara, Nepal
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nepal
rara lake
rara
Nature Images
Nature Backgrounds
#wanderlust
nature green
nature images
nature landscape
natural beauty
Forest Backgrounds
hiking trail
hiking
Travel Images
landscape nature
wandering
Landscape Images & Pictures
Purple Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
wander
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Atmospheric
284 photos · Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
What's Everyone Looking At?
45 photos · Curated by Ernio Hernandez
looking
People Images & Pictures
human
Subtle September
51 photos · Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban