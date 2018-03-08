I was hanging out on the beach with my friend in Bournemouth, UK. I noticed a lovely couple just sitting and chatting on the pavement at the beach. I decided to immediately take a snapshot of them sitting. However, after I set my tripod and pressed the shutter button, the woman started moving away from the man, which, I thought, completely ruined the shot. In the end, I love the effect it adds to an otherwise completely static photo, creating a nice juxtaposition with the pier buildings in the background.