Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lesly Derksen
@lderksen
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Islet, Kyuquot Sound, Vancouver Island, BC
Related tags
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
Tree Images & Pictures
droplet
Brown Backgrounds
moss
conifer
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #190: Unfold
10 photos
· Curated by Unfold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Portrait
24 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Ode to Simplicity
4,090 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds