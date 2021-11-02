Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
simon Magohomera
@no_othersimon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland
Published
on
November 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hülser Uhr 4th Edition
Related tags
nordrhein-westfalen
deutschland
wristwatch
clock tower
building
architecture
tower
Creative Commons images
Related collections
words
367 photos
· Curated by apple s.
word
sign
Light Backgrounds
Collection #168: Zedge
7 photos
· Curated by Zedge
HQ Background Images
Travel Images
HD Wallpapers
Light
465 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor