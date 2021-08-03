Nature sunset. I took a series of pictures here (on the Pinnacle) around the time of a serious family health issue. Things were going so badly that even a brief time spent in quiet contemplation with nature offered a brief break. And although the health situation got a lot worse, we were very fortunate that doctors were able to resolve it in the end. As a result, the pictures I took that afternoon on the Pinnacle always remind me that life is very precious. It could easily have gone the other way, and very nearly did.