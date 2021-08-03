Go to Michael's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green trees on brown field under white clouds during daytime
green trees on brown field under white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
The Pinnacle, Hawker ACT, Australia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Nature sunset. I took a series of pictures here (on the Pinnacle) around the time of a serious family health issue. Things were going so badly that even a brief time spent in quiet contemplation with nature offered a brief break. And although the health situation got a lot worse, we were very fortunate that doctors were able to resolve it in the end. As a result, the pictures I took that afternoon on the Pinnacle always remind me that life is very precious. It could easily have gone the other way, and very nearly did.

Related collections

Nature
1,921 photos · Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Lego
70 photos · Curated by Paul C
lego
Toys Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
surfing
304 photos · Curated by Ripclearsocial
surfing
Sports Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking