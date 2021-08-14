Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Steven Van Elk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indiana, USA
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wheel Bug on the screen door looking down at me
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
indiana
usa
insect
assassin bug
wheel bug
macro insect
macro photography.
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
arachnid
spider
mosquito
Free images
Related collections
workspace
148 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
enchanting lands
47 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images