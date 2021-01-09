Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
K8
@k8_iv
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A bouquet of dried lavender
Related collections
Diverse Perspectives
209 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
TRAVEL
90 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Travel Images
building
architecture
Collection #47: Kirill Zakharov
8 photos
· Curated by Kirill
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
produce
vegetable
home
decor
lavender
bouquet
interior
House Images
gentle
present
gift
Flower Images
rustic
dried
rural
violet
HD Purple Wallpapers
soft
Public domain images