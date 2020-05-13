Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ksenia Obuhova
@fez_wee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
construction
scaffolding
HD Grey Wallpapers
construction crane
Related collections
sky
158 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
outdoor
Minimal
789 photos
· Curated by Mo Ljungberg
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Micro Worlds
577 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
aerial view
HD Grey Wallpapers
aerial