Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joseph Lee
@jelphoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Prescott, AZ, USA
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
prescott
az
usa
Brown Backgrounds
Nature Images
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
plateau
HD Scenery Wallpapers
countryside
hill
Mountain Images & Pictures
panoramic
mountain range
HD Sky Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Sun Sand Soul
58 photos
· Curated by Laura van Meer
soul
sand
HQ Background Images
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
My Universe
76 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
outdoor