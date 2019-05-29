Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pauline Bernfeld
@pizbern
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 29, 2019
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
temple
thailand
HD Gold Wallpapers
building
architecture
worship
shrine
pagoda
dome
steeple
tower
spire
Backgrounds
Related collections
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Add Typography!
524 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
flora
Christianity
94 photos
· Curated by Julie Rothe
christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers