Indian Rocks Beach, USA
Published on Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Summer could've been, at least for me, a dream of mixed adventures from racing along the coast with friends at dusk to having a bonfire just outside the beach house...but it didn't quite get to that level & that's my own fault for simply not being ambitious enough. To try & remedy this, I traveled with my father to the edge of the state & soaked in the last bits of warm sand before the real work began, this beach house, that I first saw in April of this year, representing the epitome of summer freedom. On another note, I decided it'd be more thoughtful to shoot on a cinema lens. Really slows the process down, decreasing the quantity of photos taken, but increasing the quality of each frame.

