Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Werner BOTHA
@wernerbotha17
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pretoria, South Africa
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Panasonic, DC-GH5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A small weed farm in someone's backyard, in Pretoria, South Africa.
Related tags
south africa
pretoria
HD Green Wallpapers
greenhouse
conservatory
legal
cush
Weed Backgrounds
hydroponics
medicine
relaxing
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
building
housing
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
vegetation
outdoors
House Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Adventures in Asia — Selects
135 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
asium
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Happy Birthday
58 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
Abandoned
208 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building