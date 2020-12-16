Go to Werner BOTHA's profile
@wernerbotha17
Download free
green palm tree near white concrete building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Pretoria, South Africa
Published on Panasonic, DC-GH5
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A small weed farm in someone's backyard, in Pretoria, South Africa.

Related collections

Abandoned
208 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking