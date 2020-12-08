Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Birgitte Heiberg
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Winter Images & Pictures
Blur Backgrounds
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
flare
Light Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #190: Unfold
10 photos
· Curated by Unfold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #101: Dan Snow
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor