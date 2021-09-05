Go to Max Ferrer's profile
@maxferrer
Download free
purple waterlily in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Thaïlande
Published on Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bright purple lotus in the morning

Related collections

Nature
3 photos · Curated by Max Ferrer
Nature Images
Flower Images
thaïlande
Cocreatie
26 photos · Curated by maike van der zwart
cocreatie
Flower Images
plant
lotus
127 photos · Curated by Guru Prasad
lotu
Flower Images
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking