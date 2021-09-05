Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Ferrer
@maxferrer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thaïlande
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bright purple lotus in the morning
Related tags
thaïlande
Flower Images
thailand
bright purple lotus
purplelotus
flora
lotusflower
lotus temple
Flower Backgrounds
lotus leaf
plant
lily
blossom
pond lily
outdoors
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Nature
3 photos
· Curated by Max Ferrer
Nature Images
Flower Images
thaïlande
Cocreatie
26 photos
· Curated by maike van der zwart
cocreatie
Flower Images
plant
lotus
127 photos
· Curated by Guru Prasad
lotu
Flower Images
blossom