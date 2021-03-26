Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shawn Papas`
@shawnpapas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
magenta
console
control
controller
xbox
xbox controller
electronics
joystick
video gaming
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
minimal
178 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette
Collection #87: Scott Stratten
10 photos
· Curated by Scott Stratten
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers