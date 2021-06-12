Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bhaktapur, old city near Kathmandy in Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
temple
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
worship
shrine
Elephant Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
monastery
housing
HD Brick Wallpapers
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Architecture that Stuns my Mind
51 photos
· Curated by Julia Barroe
architecture
building
HD Art Wallpapers
Takawa (Ilio Princedom)
57 photos
· Curated by Of Rantings And Ramblings
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
Nepal Concept
46 photos
· Curated by Christina Covell
nepal
building
architecture