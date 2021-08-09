Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
ILCE-1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mario botta
botta church
botta
church
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
skylight
Brown Backgrounds
indoors
interior design
Backgrounds
Related collections
sky
158 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
outdoor
Collection #105: Amanda Hesser
9 photos
· Curated by Amanda Hesser
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Ho Ho Holidays
517 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures