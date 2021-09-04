Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arno Senoner
@arnosenoner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seceda, Sankt Christina in Gröden, Südtirol, Italien
Published
on
September 4, 2021
NIKON D5500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Geissler peaks seen from the north
Related tags
seceda
südtirol
sankt christina in gröden
italien
Tree Images & Pictures
peak
seceda dolomites
geissler
europe
paths
hiking
hiker
climber
climbing
peaks
Landscape Images & Pictures
dolomites italy
dolomites mountains
northern italy
tirol
Free stock photos
Related collections
Val Gardena Gröden Urtijei St. Ulrich Ortisei
154 photos
· Curated by Arno Senoner
urtijei
ulrich
val
Northern Italy
297 photos
· Curated by Arno Senoner
Italy Pictures & Images
italien
südtirol
Südtirol Sudtirolo South Tyrol Dolomites Alps
271 photos
· Curated by Arno Senoner
dolomite
alp
outdoor