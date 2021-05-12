Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hassan Ali
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
samsung, SM-G935T
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
steeple
architecture
building
tower
spire
monument
dome
pillar
column
obelisk
metropolis
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
Free pictures
Related collections
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
bright-minimal
748 photos
· Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
In Motion
690 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor