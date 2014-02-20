Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kristian Karlsson
@kristiankarlsson
Download free
Published on
February 20, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Denim jacket camera strap
Share
Info
Related collections
Karma Clutch
131 photos
· Curated by Marta Kapica
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Special Problems in Advertising
60 photos
· Curated by Karen Matkosky
Cloud Pictures & Images
hand
HD Blue Wallpapers
wallpaper
3 photos
· Curated by 愼一 野口
HD Wallpapers
Book Images & Photos
Flower Images
Related tags
camera
People Images & Pictures
photography
photographer
photo
slr
taking photo
caucasian
HD Grey Wallpapers
Travel Images
jacket
Polka Dot Backgrounds
hold
grip
close-up
Nature Images
film
hands
Free stock photos