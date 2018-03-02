Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sophie Potyka
Available for hire
Download free
Cologne, Germany
Published on
March 2, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sometime you have to go for a different perspective.
Share
Info
Related collections
Take a closer look
34 photos
· Curated by Timothy Zwitser
plant
macro
flora
Brand
56 photos
· Curated by Tina Perko
brand
plant
minimal
textures
184 photos
· Curated by mike ritter
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
cologne
germany
Nature Images
palm
foliage
frond
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
Grass Backgrounds
HD Dark Wallpapers
macro
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
line
stem
minimal
focux
moody
perspective
Free stock photos