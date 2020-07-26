Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael & Diane Weidner
@michaelbweidner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
path
trail
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
Nature Images
land
outdoors
ground
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Black Stag, Hornet-head, the Deceiver
23 photos
· Curated by Jack Evans
HD Black Wallpapers
stag
plant
Jax
132 photos
· Curated by Natasha Kolton
jax
Heart Images
HQ Background Images
Trails
98 photos
· Curated by Justin Wilkens
trail
plant
path