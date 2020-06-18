Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Meghraj Neupane
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tansen, Nepal
Published
on
June 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
tansen
nepal
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
slope
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
aerial view
countryside
plateau
building
housing
peak
urban
land
Backgrounds
Related collections
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
611 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
outdoor
drone view
covers
530 photos
· Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures