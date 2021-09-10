Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
ARYA KRISDYANTARA
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gunung Batur, South Batur, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
gunung batur
south batur
bangli regency
indonesia
mounatins
batur
morning
top
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
orange & red
106 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #95: Zach Klein
7 photos
· Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos
· Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building