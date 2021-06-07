Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ali Alkuriri
@aaak056
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
potted plant
vase
pottery
jar
planter
bush
petal
herbs
Tree Images & Pictures
pollen
outdoors
Public domain images
Related collections
Hammer It Home (Houses)
82 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
home
House Images
outdoor
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Above the Trees 🌲
75 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
above
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers