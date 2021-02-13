Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudette Bleijenberg
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
india
Women Images & Pictures
train
baby girl
clothing
apparel
silk
sari
People Images & Pictures
human
home decor
pants
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal
That Asian Life
245 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant