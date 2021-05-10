Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Lehner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
May 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
fishing
fishing rod
People Images & Pictures
human
angler
leisure activities
clothing
apparel
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Mothers Day
35 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
Mothers Day Images
mother
child
Christian
142 photos
· Curated by Ben White
HD Christian Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
20 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers