Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alberto Nicoletta
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plants
stripes
chlorophytum
spider plant
plant
Grass Backgrounds
vegetation
Nature Images
outdoors
Public domain images
Related collections
p l a n t s
396 photos
· Curated by Jessica Warner
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
flora
Plants
19 photos
· Curated by Liv Bünger
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Nodes and Fronds
59 photos
· Curated by Sarah Bronske
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds