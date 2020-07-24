Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Haaf
@exzrael
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Young child with red shirt holding wild strawberries.
Related tags
HD Red Wallpapers
child hand
strawberries
strawberry
wild strawberry
wild strawberries
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
HD Purple Wallpapers
finger
raspberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
hand
Free pictures
Related collections
Perspective
235 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
perspective
building
architecture
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
74 photos
· Curated by Cedric Harris
structure
building
architecture
FROZEN IN TIME
1,212 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
frozen
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice