Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Moti Abebe
@thatboymoti
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Published
28d
ago
samsung, SM-A217M
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
building
concrete
architecture
urban
wall
HD City Wallpapers
town
Brick Backgrounds
tower
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Winter
37 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Atmospheric
284 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images