Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melanie Lim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chef assembling noodles for takeaway.
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
cup
coffee cup
Food Images & Pictures
meal
cafeteria
restaurant
Tattoo Images & Pictures
skin
egg
dish
Free images
Related collections
Split Screens
590 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
outdoor
horizon
sea
Pumpkin, Spice, and Lattes
262 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
latte
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
154 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds