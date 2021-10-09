Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yuliya Lesnikh
@you_li_yaa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
woman face
Women Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
female
sleeve
photo
photography
face
portrait
Girls Photos & Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wanderlust
143 photos · Curated by Jimmy Xander
wanderlust
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Food
98 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Life Aquatic
437 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor