Go to Ransford Quaye's profile
Available for hire
Download free
girl in blue and white tank top
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bulemin top, Gbawe, Ghana
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Just a smile for the day will do...!!!

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bulemin top
gbawe
ghana
hair
human
People Images & Pictures
face
clothing
apparel
female
finger
Girls Photos & Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Public domain images

Related collections

Posed & Poised
78 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking