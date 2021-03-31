Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ben Mater
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA
Published
on
March 31, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Joshua Tree silhouette at sunset.
Related tags
joshua tree national park
California Pictures
usa
Sunset Images & Pictures
joshua tree
desert landscape
silhouette
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
photography
photo
dusk
dawn
red sky
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Au Naturel
123 photos
· Curated by Jesse Belleque
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Winter Wonderland
72 photos
· Curated by Kirill
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor