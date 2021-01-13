Go to Anna Stampfli's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white dress standing beside tree
woman in white dress standing beside tree
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Drone Captures
1,145 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking