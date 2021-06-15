Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bibhash
@perventuator
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nakuru, Kenya
Published
on
June 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful scenes from a safari in the natural reserves in Kenya
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nakuru
kenya
Animals Images & Pictures
flying
HD Flamingo Wallpapers
africa
wild
Travel Images
river
Nature Images
safari
park
Pink Backgrounds
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
wildlife
african
savannah
reserve
national
Free stock photos
Related collections
Savanna
36 photos · Curated by Adam Dahlheim
savanna
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
2021 - November
497 photos · Curated by Oliver Zeidler
human
apparel
clothing
Gyvunai
101 photos · Curated by Ruta Balciunaite
gyvunai
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife