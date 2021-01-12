Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
laura adai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Color Theory
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
winter
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
frozen
wild fruits
dried leaves
branches
Winter Images & Pictures
winter nature
Nature Images
Nature Backgrounds
winter colors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
nut
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
produce
grain
seed
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Digital projects
428 photos
· Curated by Allyson Dill
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
Texture Backgrounds
nature
36 photos
· Curated by laura adai
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images
Browns
94 photos
· Curated by Judith Grobler
Brown Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant