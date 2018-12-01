Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Boris Smokrovic
@borisworkshop
Download free
Gangshan, Da Gangshan, Taiwan
Published on
December 1, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Butterflies
21 photos
· Curated by michelle martinez
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Butterfly
13 photos
· Curated by Johanna Landes
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Butterflies
20 photos
· Curated by Michelle Mateik
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
monarch